Desmond Elliot Uploads Father’s Burial Arrangement Poster, burial

1 hour ago | Celebrity

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot has uploaded posters of his late fathers’ burial arrangement on his instagram page.

His father, popularly known as Sunny boy of Texas departed the world a few days back.

He wrote’ “Good Night “sunny boy of Texas” The last of your generation has gone home . Say hello to daddy . We miss you all.”

