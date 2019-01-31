Actress, Chika Ike a Beauty to Behold

Have you ever thought about actress, Chika Ike’s beauty? Her beauty is capable of sweeping anyone of their feet as it never fades.

She has a way of dressing to ‘kill’ as she is always trendy and gorgeous. She was recently seen wearing a long skirt on a lovely black and white dotted blouse with a sunshade to complement it.

In her words, “just because your blessings haven’t manifested yet, doesn’t mean it’s not on its way ✨💫✨#believe.”