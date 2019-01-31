Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
1 hour ago | City Flames

Banky W Spotted Lifting His Falling Campaign Banner

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Singer turned politician, Bankole Wellington (Banky W) is one determined and resilient being who never stops pushing and aiming higher.

He was recently seen lifting his falling campaign billboard from off the road.

He took to his instagram page to write, “No matter how many times we are knocked down, we will pick ourselves (and our billboards) back up and keep going. This is only the beginning. #MDP #StrongerTogether.”

