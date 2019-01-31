Banky W Spotted Lifting His Falling Campaign Banner
By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Singer turned politician, Bankole Wellington (Banky W) is one determined and resilient being who never stops pushing and aiming higher.
He was recently seen lifting his falling campaign billboard from off the road.
He took to his instagram page to write, “No matter how many times we are knocked down, we will pick ourselves (and our billboards) back up and keep going. This is only the beginning. #MDP #StrongerTogether.”
Banky W Spotted Lifting His Falling Campaign Banner
Singer turned politician, Bankole Wellington (Banky W) is one determined and resilient being who never stops pushing and aiming higher.
He was recently seen lifting his falling campaign billboard from off the road.
He took to his instagram page to write, “No matter how many times we are knocked down, we will pick ourselves (and our billboards) back up and keep going. This is only the beginning. #MDP #StrongerTogether.”