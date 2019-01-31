Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Celebrates 2 Years of Love life

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are one of the cutest couples of the moment right now! Love is sweet with funds and this couple is an embodiment of that.

The duo started dating over a year ago and they’ve been going on strong. Although the couple started dating lowkey, they went official in June and they’ve served relationship envy ever since.

To celebrate their second year anniversary of dating, the lovebirds shared loved up photos on their grams.

