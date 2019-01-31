Women are not Allowed to Double Date Like Men...Yvonne Okoro

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro has revealed that she was dumped by several men in the past. She made this known on a TV show where she revealed the reason why she decided to keep her current relationship off public eye.

Yvonne Okoro also wondered why women are called different names when they engage in different relationships, but when a man does same, he is called a champion.

To her, that is enough reason to keep her mouth shut concerning her relationship.

Yvonne Okoro stated this when she appeared on McBrown’s kitchen with Nana Ama McBrown.

“On the other hand, society does not see anything wrong with a man who has more relationships, they are viewed as champions while we (women) are called names so I am zipping my mouth