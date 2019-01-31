Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12 minutes ago | Nollywood Glamour

Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle Set to Remove More Ribs to Get New Shape

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle Set to Remove More Ribs to Get New Shape

Controversial Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle, is seriously trending after she disclosed that she has removed five ribs already.

It did not just stop at the that as the skinny but curvy stars went on to add that she is planning to remove five more as she no longer have small intestine.

In her words, "5 ribs removed, 5 more to go small intestines removed remaining the big intestines gat to remove all these ribs who ribs ep you call me fake I call myself a work of art #teamnowaist #melaninpoppin #princessshyngle #blackisbeautiful #saynotobleaching #gambianprincess”

130201953627 princess 1

Nollywood Glamour
Powered By Modern Ghana
Checkout Cute Photos of Actress, Biodun Okeowo with Daughter
Lovely Photos of Personalities at 'Heaven on my Mind' Premiere
Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninolowo Shows off his Agbada Style
Actress, Mercy Johnson Wins Actress of The Year Award
TOP STORIES

Anokye Supremo's Death: Evangelist Addai Stands Vindicated

2 hours ago

Expedite Action To Rescue Abducted Young Ladies---Executive ...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line