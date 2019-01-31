Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle Set to Remove More Ribs to Get New Shape

Controversial Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle, is seriously trending after she disclosed that she has removed five ribs already.

It did not just stop at the that as the skinny but curvy stars went on to add that she is planning to remove five more as she no longer have small intestine.

In her words, "5 ribs removed, 5 more to go small intestines removed remaining the big intestines gat to remove all these ribs who ribs ep you call me fake I call myself a work of art #teamnowaist #melaninpoppin #princessshyngle #blackisbeautiful #saynotobleaching #gambianprincess”