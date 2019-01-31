Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
13 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood Actress Adunni Ade Gushes About Pretty Skin

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, is so proud of not just how well she has worked hard in the Nigerian movie industry but her beauty.

The actress is blessed with two cute sons and she has not allowed her skin to look weak as she is still single and ready to be loved again.

Adunni rocked black mini dress flaunting her glowing skin in the beautiful photos where she wrote, “'Skin like fresh milk.'

1302019121944 adunni 2

1302019121944 adunni

