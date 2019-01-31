13 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty Nollywood Actress Adunni Ade Gushes About Pretty Skin By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, is so proud of not just how well she has worked hard in the Nigerian movie industry but her beauty. The actress is blessed with two cute sons and she has not allowed her skin to look weak as she is still single and ready to be loved again. Adunni rocked black mini dress flaunting her glowing skin in the beautiful photos where she wrote, “'Skin like fresh milk.' Nollywood actressAdunni AdeFashionbeautyNollywood
Nollywood Actress Adunni Ade Gushes About Pretty Skin
Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, is so proud of not just how well she has worked hard in the Nigerian movie industry but her beauty.
The actress is blessed with two cute sons and she has not allowed her skin to look weak as she is still single and ready to be loved again.
Adunni rocked black mini dress flaunting her glowing skin in the beautiful photos where she wrote, “'Skin like fresh milk.'