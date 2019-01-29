Marriage Crisis: Actress, Yvonne Jegede Rumoured to have Packed out

The 2-year-old marriage between actress,Yvonne Jegede and actor Kunle Fawole aka Abounce, is currently going experiencing turbulence, according to multiple sources.

The actress first gave a hint, late last year, via a post on her page and sources say she has now packed out of the house she once shared with Abounce. Both of them have also yanked off their wedding rings.

According to a source, the issue stems from the paternity of their child who was welcomed towards the end of 2018. Abounce is said to be doubtful of the paternity, hence his refusal to openly acknowledge the baby till now.

Another report says actress Bimbo Akintola may somehow be linked to the crisis, although the exact role she played is not known. However, a comment she made some weeks ago and liked by Abounce, shows her calling him her property.