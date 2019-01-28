Comedian AY Signs New Deal Green Growth in Africa

Nigerian comedian cum movie producer, Ayo Makun better known as AY, is breaking boundaries and this time, he has signed new deal with Green Growth in Africa.

Green Growth in Africa is an organization that deals in promoting climate change amongst youths with the target to reduce 1 Million tons of Co2 by December 2019.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Meet the newest Ambassador of Green Growth in Africa. It's time to promote climate change amongst youth, with the target to reduce 1 Million tons of Co2 by December 2019. A big thank you goes to AKPOYIBO Green foundation for sponsoring the Asteven Green football academy tournament to promote talents and Climate change among youths as part of it's initiatives.”