FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
2 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Nigerians Singer, Mr May D’s Baby growing Fast

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Singer, Mr May D, will always be proud of himself for having made what he feels is the right choice having gotten married to his foreign lover, Carolina Wassmuth, and also welcoming his new baby.

The singer has since relocated and now based with his new family and has been busy making good music even though the competition in the Nigerian market is very stiff.

His pretty wife, Carolina, has been doing well at ensuring that he plays a good role in giving their child the best the little man is growing fast as the couple continue to celebrate him.

1282019102943 may d 1

Nollywood Media
