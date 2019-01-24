Actress, Bukky Wright Rumoured to Attend Winners Chapel, Houston

Veteran Yoruba actress, Bukky Wright, for some time now has been sending signals about her faith as many have always known her to be a Muslim.

Formerly known as Bukola Sekinat, the Yoruba actress, who is a close friend of another actress, Lola Alao (also a convert to Islam) professed Islam around 2015.

Well, the actress is being rumoured to be attending Winners Chapel, Houston, as some posts on her social media page has been a signal to her new found faith.