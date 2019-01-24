I Can Only Deny Bobrisky if he is Caught Red-handed…Lizzy Anjorin  

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is not happy with the way some people have gone around mocking and insulting popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky over his personality.

Lizzy while speaking positive about him stressed that except he is caught red in the act, she will never deny him because his personality and brand does not portray whom they say he is.

According to her, “Until you were caught with your fellow man ...Then I will deny you here and after life. But if it your crazy styles to sell your product, I stand by you. To dissociate from poverty is not rice and beans. Ask yourself before you condemn him did he rape? rob? Steal? Steal panties? Steal government money? ... No I expect your former house help that betray you to show us and tell names of men that slept with you ...but no evidence and still people just pick on him becos of his mode of dressing little mind with gene of poverty talk trash and think dirty great mind with successful gene mind their business cos they want to be successful.

“I learnt something about you...when you walked in a lot of people were laughing and making jest of you ..but I asked myself what is going through this guy mind later you stood up with your maccorooni style you shared over 300 big milos for people after few minutes everybody change their thought towards you.

“The lesson learnt is that never see anybody useless regardless of how they appear some people will look cool but deadly than death upgrade your brain great mind , mind their business because people you think are normal might not be useful ...They might be the one cutting you down behind you ..Those you think are useless might be apple of God eyes. Who am I to judge? You will be surprised in 2020 when he declared his family then you will realise he is just an innocent entertainer and clown of highest order. Bob thank you for coming.”