Actor, John Dumelo Set to Achieve his Political Ambition, Picks NDC Form

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has finally attempted to give politics a big shot as he recently took the bold step in his dream to become a Member of Parliament.

The actor has always been aiming a seat in the Ghanaian government house and he feels the time has come for him to step in and help make the change his people have been craving for.

John along with others picked the nomination forms for the NDC Parliamentary primaries to elect a candidate for the party in the upcoming By Election at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

“Currently, four people have picked nomination forms. Our former DCE who contested in 2016, Delali Kwasi Brempong, and we have John Acquah and John Dumelo. I am told one gentleman called Ewenam has also picked a form,” he said.