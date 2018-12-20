The Past 3 Months Have Been tough for Me…Singer, Ric Hassani

He is best known as a gentle man artiste because he has been silently pushing himself just to make the name Ric Hassani, known in the Nigerian music industry.

After moving to Lagos state about 4 years ago, Rich s managed to push himself in the industry by featuring with some artistes like Olamide, Johnny Drille and others and gradually, he has been succeeding in the tough journey so far.

In the singer’s words, he said, “My name is Ric Hassani. I am an independent Artiste from Nigeria. Moved into Lagos 4 years ago, couldn't find a label so I made one. Since then, we have done everything ourselves, and haven't stopped doing all we can. Thank you for your support, every growth is real, & is yours. Been through so much the past three months. My life has been bitter-sweet. The best things been happening alongside the worst things. Pray for me.”