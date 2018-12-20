Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
29 minutes ago

Actress, Nazaret Jesse Joins Atiku Abubakar’s Campaign Team

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Pretty Nollywood actress, Nazaret Jesse, has joined some of her colleagues, to drum support for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The actress shared photo of her coming out from the party’s campaign organisation office some days back where she had gone to indicate her interest to support its Presidential candidate.

Jesse is not one that likes talking about politics but she believes that when there is someone credible enough to lead then she can follow such a person and give in her support.

