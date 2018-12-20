Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrities Birthday

Ex-Bbnaija star Debbie Rise, is a Year older

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Ex-Bbnaija star Debbie Rise, is a Year older

Ex-Bbnaija star, Debbie Rise, is a year older today after struggling to find at her in the saturated Nigerian music industry.

Debie, who abandoned circular music for gospel music some months back decided to share beautiful photos to celebrate her day.

1220201884612 debie 2

1220201884615 debie 1

1220201884616 debie 3

Celebrities Birthday
Powered By Modern Ghana
Yoruba Actress, Bukola Adeeyo Turns a Year older (photos)
Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Celebrates Mother as She Turns 51
Nollywood actor, Gbenro Ajibade Adds Another Year
Ghanaian actress Actress, Jackie Appiah Turns 35
TOP STORIES

Desperate NDC ‘Fabricated Allegations’ Against My Gov't Will...

24 minutes ago

Media Foundation Describes President's Encounter With The Me...

56 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line