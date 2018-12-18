3 hours ago | Celebrity Picks Actress, Mercy Aigbe Slays in Turtle Neck Short Gown By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is seriously selling her market real hard as she continues to use her fashion style to attract customers to her boutique.The actress wowed many with her stunning Turtle neck short gown which showed off the actress clean body and freshness.Having her own boutique has made the actress very selective at the kind of clothes she wears and they have been really appealing to her potential clients. Nollywood actressMercy AigbeNollywodbeautyfashion
