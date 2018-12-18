Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Celebrity Picks

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Slays in Turtle Neck Short Gown

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Mercy Aigbe Slays in Turtle Neck Short Gown

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is seriously selling her market real hard as she continues to use her fashion style to attract customers to her boutique.

The actress wowed many with her stunning Turtle neck short gown which showed off the actress clean body and freshness.

Having her own boutique has made the actress very selective at the kind of clothes she wears and they have been really appealing to her potential clients.

12182018121809 mercy2

Celebrity Picks
Powered By Modern Ghana
Too Much Sauce, Too Much Juice from Nollywood Actress, Peggy Ovire
Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem Show’s off his All Grown Son
Actress, Lilian Esoro Signs New Endorsement Deal
Singer, Seyi Shay Slays it all in Latest Photos
TOP STORIES

Mahama Describes 2018 Christmas Under NPP Most Driest for Gh...

15 hours ago

$12.5m Drone Deal Wont be Funded By 2018 Budget– Bawumia Sla...

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line