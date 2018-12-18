Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Shares first Photo of his Wife after Reconciling

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has proven that no matter the issues in marriage, best way to go about it is by allowing God to take control of everything.

It would be recalled that the actor for about 12 years was separated from the mother of his two children, Aliyah and Morakinyo, until recently when they met to discuss their differences.

One unique fact about the actor is that his marital issues did not make headlines on social media and today the story is different as they are back together to continue their lives again.

Bolanle took to his Instagram as he shares first picture with his wife being happy together.