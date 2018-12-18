Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
4 hours ago | Nollywood Affairs

Actress, Gifty Powers Claims Singer, Mr 2Kay is not the Father of her Child

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo

Earlier today popular singer, Mr 2kay, shared a photo of his lovechild Alisha, with controversial reality tv star and actress, Gifty Powers, celebrating the child’s birthday.

However Gifty has come out to debunk Mr 2kay’s claim that he is the father of her child. The reality star has been consistent in denying been in a relationship with the "Waterside boy".

She took to her instastory and wrote, "Only a mother knows the father of her baby"

I am not a babymama"
Gifty went on to also share a photo of a man whom she alleges is her babydaddy.

12182018114550 gifty 4

12182018114550 gifty 1

12182018114550 gifty 2

12182018114550 gifty 3

Nollywood Affairs
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nollywood Actor, Collins Ejike Weds Long Time Lover
Actor, Segun Arinze’s Daughter with ex-wife Graduates rom University
Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim, Vector Dating?
Stunning Wedding Photos of Actress, Linda Ejiofor with Lover
TOP STORIES

Mahama Describes 2018 Christmas Under NPP Most Driest for Gh...

15 hours ago

$12.5m Drone Deal Wont be Funded By 2018 Budget– Bawumia Sla...

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line