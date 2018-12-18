Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Drops Political Appointment, Joins PDP

Just five months into his new political appointment as Senior Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Creative & Entertainment Media, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has resigned.

The actor made this known to the public after he had tendered his official resignation letter to the Governor as he also used the opportunity to defect from APGA and joining the People’s Democratic Party of the state.

It would be recalled that the actor has so tried his hands at claiming the big seat in Anambra earlier this year but could not and now he has decided to dump the party with the claims that his defection is for the suffering Nigerians.

According to him, “Today I gave up my position as SSA to Governor of Anambra & joined the PDP with tons of my supporters to give 100% support to @atiku & @PeterObi I do this for all suffering Nigerians. I believe it will not be in vain. I believe in @OfficialPDPNig

“I thank you sir, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State for giving me the opportunity to work with you, also to the First Lady of Anambra Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano. Thank you. Nigeria needs me.

“I also thank the Chief of Staff of Anambra State, Chief Primus Odili. Chief Chinedu Obidigwe (AkaOma) and Chief Chiejina Obieze. (Onyerikanne).”