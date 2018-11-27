Modern Ghana logo

Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Actress, Nkechi Sunday Signs New Endorsement Deal with Beauty Company

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, is so proud of herself that within her short stint in the industry as she has been able to smile to the bank almost every month.

The actress will so thank God that the year 2018 is not coming to an end without her having cause to smile as various endorsement deals have been coming her way.

Nkechi has once again smiled to the bank as the actress just signed a new deal with a beauty outfit which will see her standing as the face of the company for some time frame.

