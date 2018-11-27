Singer, Sound Sultan Set to get Good S3x as Birthday Gift

Legendary singer, Sound Sultan, is a year older and there seems to be a big party coming for the singer as his wife has gotten a lot of her sleeves for him.

While he is busy getting all the prayers from fans, family and friends, his pretty we, Farida, is all set to spoil him whenever he comes back home.

It’s his day so he deserves the best and his wife is ready to spoil him silly as she plans to celebrate him and end the day with him with the blessings of good midnight romance.

In her words, “On your birthday today I want to give you the best presents in the morning, feed you the sweetest cake in the afternoon, organize for you the coolest party in the evening and show you a pleasurable wild time in bed at night. I hope you enjoy your day. Happy birthday, baby.”