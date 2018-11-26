Gospel singer, Buchi Celebrates 24th Year Wedding Anniversary
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Gospel Reggae Music Minister, Buchi, is right now thanking God for not just a good career but a happy family.
The singer is filled with joy seeing how well God has brought his married this far for 24years and still counting.
Not many union even the latest ones have been able to stand the test of time yet the singer and his wife have been able to build their home for good 24 years as they are currently celebrating their wedding anniversary.
Gospel singer, Buchi Celebrates 24th Year Wedding Anniversary
Gospel Reggae Music Minister, Buchi, is right now thanking God for not just a good career but a happy family.
The singer is filled with joy seeing how well God has brought his married this far for 24years and still counting.
Not many union even the latest ones have been able to stand the test of time yet the singer and his wife have been able to build their home for good 24 years as they are currently celebrating their wedding anniversary.
Nollywood Calabash