1 hour ago | Nollywood Spirit of Naija Singer, May D Proves he is a Caring Husband Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Singer, Mr May D, has shown his wife nothing but true love as he has tried at ensuring that he helps her anytime he is at home.The singer is proving many wrong who believes that men are not caring as he has been there for his wife especially in babysitting.Since welcoming his baby boy, the singer has been shuffling between studio work and playing his fatherly roles.
Singer, May D Proves he is a Caring Husband
Singer, Mr May D, has shown his wife nothing but true love as he has tried at ensuring that he helps her anytime he is at home.
The singer is proving many wrong who believes that men are not caring as he has been there for his wife especially in babysitting.
Since welcoming his baby boy, the singer has been shuffling between studio work and playing his fatherly roles.
Nollywood Spirit of Naija