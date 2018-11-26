Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Nollywood Spirit of Naija

Singer, May D Proves he is a Caring Husband

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Singer, May D Proves he is a Caring Husband

Singer, Mr May D, has shown his wife nothing but true love as he has tried at ensuring that he helps her anytime he is at home.

The singer is proving many wrong who believes that men are not caring as he has been there for his wife especially in babysitting.

Since welcoming his baby boy, the singer has been shuffling between studio work and playing his fatherly roles.

Nollywood Spirit of Naija
Chioma Uzofoh Feeds beggars on the Streets of Abuja
Photos of service of songs Held for Late Efe Okedi Kimono
Actresses, Lizzy Anjorin, Funke Adesiyan Having fun in Saudi Arabia (photos)
Nollywood Actress, Ifeoma Eze Celebrates Birthday at Mother of Mercy orphanage
Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Clears Hospital Bills for Mothers at Lagos Hospital (photos)
1000 kids others to benefit from Queen Nnenna Okorie Love is Bliss Program
Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa Acquires Brand New Range Rover Velar
NGO commences monthly health and wellness walk in Abuja

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Health is not simply the absence of sickness.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line