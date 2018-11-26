Modern Ghana logo

Igbo People Needs to Vote President Muhammadu Buhari Back

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, is currently been tongue lashed or asking the igbos to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari back for another four years.

According to the actor, “I am a proud Igboman and will fight for Ndigbo all through. I was simply campaigning for Igbo Presidency 2023 since President Buhari’s tenure will end constitutionally by 2023. A vote for another person will entitle the person to stay in power till 2027 making us to wander in wilderness for another 8 years. It’s in this regard that I support the meeting the South East Governors and the Deputy Senate President had with President Buhari to chart the way forward for Ndigbo. Time has gone when Igbos will give their support to any political party without properly negotiating their interests. Long live Ndigbo and long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless.”

