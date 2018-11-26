Modern Ghana logo

Actress, Empress Njamah Kill's Live Cow to Celebrate Birthday
Actress, Empress Njamah Kill’s Live Cow to Celebrate Birthday

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, or over 10 years now has been driving great joy by giving out of the little she has and God has been blessing her bountifully.

The actress turned a year older some days back and it has been a week-long of celebration as she killed a big cow to make her new age memorable.

The actress through her house of empress foundation took out time to reach out to the children which has always been an annual activities.

It was not just about eating alone but a day filled with entertainments and lots of fun as some celebrities came out to support her.

