54 minutes ago | Nollywood AMEBO

Nollywood Actor, Ik Ogbonna Busted After Sending Nude Photos to BBN Star Nina

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna, is busy laughing at those mocking him after an alleged chat between him and former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nina surfaced online.

Nina’s Instagram account was hacked and a leaked chat between him and Nina surfaced where the hacker revealed how the actor had sent photo of his private part to Nina.

Not just that, the duo had plan to meet each other where they were supposed to make merry. Many believe that this action could be part of the reason his marriage failed.

