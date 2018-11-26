How long can we live in this dark world?Why not we live simple,so that we all can enjoy the short time we have on this earth.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
How long can we live in this dark world?Why not we live simple,so that we all can enjoy the short time we have on this earth.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Dr. Ramatu Aliyu Receives Award For Effective Leadership
The President Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) Dr Ramatu Aliyu was over the weekend awarded for Effective Leadership - Entrepreneurs Development at the just concluded Africa Value Award 2018
The events which alSo have the like of His Excellency Paul Kagmame - President of Rwanda and former Liberian President, Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Vice President of Nigeria His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and host of others
Africa Value Award (AVA) is a brain child of the Value Reorientation and Reorientation and Developmental Initiative Africa (VARDIAFRICA) in partnership with other International Organizations established to recognize individuals, organizations that has positively projected the Value of the African Continent in terms of Economic development, Youth empowerment, Community development, Educational development, Quality service delivery, Humanitarian services, and encouraged peaceful coexistence
According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Amb Daniel N Obah who said that the Recipients of these award where selected across Africa. This is one way of recognising influential citizens of African descent who have contributed immensely to the development of Africa continent.” For Dr Ramatu she has been a great force And also pillar to many Africa Women and has played a vital role in the economy development
Nollywood Nollywood Media