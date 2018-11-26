Dr. Ramatu Aliyu Receives Award For Effective Leadership

The President Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) Dr Ramatu Aliyu was over the weekend awarded for Effective Leadership - Entrepreneurs Development at the just concluded Africa Value Award 2018

The events which alSo have the like of His Excellency Paul Kagmame - President of Rwanda and former Liberian President, Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Vice President of Nigeria His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and host of others

Africa Value Award (AVA) is a brain child of the Value Reorientation and Reorientation and Developmental Initiative Africa (VARDIAFRICA) in partnership with other International Organizations established to recognize individuals, organizations that has positively projected the Value of the African Continent in terms of Economic development, Youth empowerment, Community development, Educational development, Quality service delivery, Humanitarian services, and encouraged peaceful coexistence

According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Amb Daniel N Obah who said that the Recipients of these award where selected across Africa. This is one way of recognising influential citizens of African descent who have contributed immensely to the development of Africa continent.” For Dr Ramatu she has been a great force And also pillar to many Africa Women and has played a vital role in the economy development