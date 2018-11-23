modernghana logo

Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Comedian, Alibaba Disgraces Nigerian Soldiers over Helmet

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Veteran comedian, Alibaba, has come out to publicly slam some personnel in the Nigerian soldier who feels they are above the law.

Recently, the comedian shared photograph of some soldiers who were spotted on a bike without having a helmet on pointing out that it can never happen in a well organised.

According to the comedian, “Like I said before, until our constitution is sorted out, we are not in a democracy. Can this happen in countries where laws are obeyed? To ride a bike, you must wear helmets. And you cannot carry 2 people. And don get me wrong, I am a barracks boy, my Dad served this country for 18years as a commissioned officer. Whenever he sees what military men do these days, he says, we have lost it. Don't come here and talk of supreme sacrifice that they make. We appreciate that, always. But no one is bigger than our constitution.”

