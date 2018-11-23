modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
29 minutes ago | Nollywood AMEBO

Toke Makinwa Returns from Dubai, Flaunts Backside at her Suitors

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
OAP, Toke Makinwa, is loving her body more these days that she cannot help but constantly flaunt it as she recently did on her return from Dubai.

Toke sees herself lucky for still being single after her ailed marriage as this tends to give her the opportunity of enjoying herself more the way she wants.

Getting back to Nigeria after her vacation in Dubai, she remembers to flaunt her killer backside showing her fans that they are still intact.

1123201822114 toke 1

1123201822114 toke 2

1123201822118 toke 3

Nollywood AMEBO
