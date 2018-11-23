Comedian, Ushbebe Celebrates 5th Year Wedding Anniversary

Popular comedian cum OAP, Ushbebe and his pretty wife have joined the league of some celebrities and families celebrating wedding anniversary.

The comedian got married in November 2013 and how time flies he is already celebrating five years wedding anniversary.

Having a best friend as a wife really blessing good things and help builds a happy home and the comedian will agree that his home has been a blessing as he is not only doing fine but has been able to build a good home for his family and still succeeding.