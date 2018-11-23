modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
54 minutes ago | Nollywood Celebrity Picks

Actress, Abimbola Afolayan Signs New Deal with UK Hair Brand

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Abimbola Afolayan Signs New Deal with UK Hair Brand

Pretty Nollywood actress and latest bride in the bloc, Abimbola Afolayan, has tried at selling her brand well and today, she is already reaping the fruit of her labour.

The actress was filled with joy as she put pen to paper to sign a new endorsement deal thereby becoming the face of a UK base wig brand.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “Everyone that knows me well will tell you I only reckon well with quality things. I appreciate good value and nothing overrated. I have been patronising tk hair and beauty for a long time and I am sure anyone that tries her will be grateful.”

Nollywood Celebrity Picks
Actress, Funke Adesiyan Looking Stunning in Peplum gown
Comic Actor, Ime Bishop Breaks Internet with his Cassava Skills
I Pray God Softens Peter, Paul’s Heart…Lola Omotayo
Singer, Duncan Mighty Surprises Widow with Toyota Camry

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1There is no first and last in life.

By: Amankwaa Afrifa quot-img-1
body-container-line