Actress, Abimbola Afolayan Signs New Deal with UK Hair Brand

Pretty Nollywood actress and latest bride in the bloc, Abimbola Afolayan, has tried at selling her brand well and today, she is already reaping the fruit of her labour.

The actress was filled with joy as she put pen to paper to sign a new endorsement deal thereby becoming the face of a UK base wig brand.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “Everyone that knows me well will tell you I only reckon well with quality things. I appreciate good value and nothing overrated. I have been patronising tk hair and beauty for a long time and I am sure anyone that tries her will be grateful.”