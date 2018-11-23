Yoruba Actor, Leye Kuti Celebrates Wife as she Turns a Year Older

Popular Yoruba actor, Leye Kuti, can never finish counting his blessings without mentioning his pretty wife’s name, Stella ojikutu Adesile, who has stood by him all through the years.

Leye got his wife some cool gifts as she turned a year older while he went on to share some prayers for him with the wish that she continues to see many more years to come.

The actor is one who has tried keeping his family life away from the social media and even though some funny rumours are being spread about him, he creates no time to respond or reply so as not to give people things to say.