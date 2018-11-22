modernghana logo

Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!
Actress, Funke Adesiyan Looking Stunning in Peplum gown

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, is all shades of beauty as the actress is now free from political stress which took the better part of her some months back.

The actress is now back to focussing on her other businesses which has been doing fine as she continues to plan on the next big thing to do.

For fashion, she has always loved it and not ready to slow down as she slayed in a peplum gown.

1122201835606 funke 1

1122201835606 funke 21

