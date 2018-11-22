Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Sets to Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday

Pretty Nollywood actress, Ajanigo Inikpi Simeon, has been spending quality time taking care of her little Miss and also her family at large.

Since giving birth, the actress has been slightly missing from the acting world as she now spends more of her time training her little girl and also focusing on her school which can now boast of lots of students.

Ajanigo will forever be grateful to God blessing her with such a beautiful daughter that she cannot take her eyes off her for one day as she counts don to her birthday.