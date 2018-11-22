Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Builds Political Strength with GEJ

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is aiming high and he knows his game plan and strategies which is why even though he knows it will not be easy for him, he is taking things step by step.

The actor was recently seen at the book launch of former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, where he got some good commendations about his political interest.

In his happy words, “It was an honour to be hosted by the father of democracy, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in his home after his book launch in Abuja.

“He said to me, 'l have watched you for many yrs and followed your political journey from when you contested for Governor till now, you represent hope for millions of Nigerian youths, never give up'. Thank you for the encouragement His Excellency, President GEJ.”