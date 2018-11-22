The full-length of a toad(frog)remains a mystery until it dies. Trans. from Akan by Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Actress, Chika Ike Invites Suitors to her ‘Chambers’
Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, is enjoying her life silently as a boss and that is because she has been able to build a good empire for herself.
Today, she can relax, and do whatever she wants without anyone having to control her around. Well, out of her busy schedule, she has not stopped appreciating herself.
The actress left her fans talking as she shared stunning photos of herself wrapped in lovely blue outfit.
