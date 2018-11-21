Comic Nollywood actor, Emeka Okoye, is currently proud of himself as he recently walked home with an award from the Nigeria Glam awards 2018.
Actor, Emeka Okoye Wins Best Comic Actor o the Year
Comic Nollywood actor, Emeka Okoye, is currently proud of himself as he recently walked home with an award from the Nigeria Glam awards 2018.
The event saw some actors walking home with some awards from various categories and Emeka was rewarded for his role in the movie ‘PREYE.’
Emeka won an award from the comic category for THE BEST COMIC ACTOR Of THE YEAR.
Nollywood Spotlight