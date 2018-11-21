Actor, Nosa Rex Celebrates Son’s Birthday with Stunning photos

Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, is working so hard to put food on the table not for himself alone but for the sake of his lovely family.

The actor was filled with joy seeing his little man turn a year older and he had to play the father role by celebrating him and sharing some prayers.

“Happy birthday my prince. Sons like you must be called “suns”, since you literally bring sunshine into our lives. On your birthday, I wish you nothing but happiness, sound health, long life, wisdom, knowledge, favor, luck and every other good things of life .I pray that all your dreams will be fulfilled and that you will soar ahead towards the direction of success. Big things forever ANDRE EFOSA NOSA,” he wrote.