Singer, MR EAZI LAUNCHES NEW INITIATIVE ‘EMPAWA’

Following the release of Mr. Eazi’s highly anticipated mixtape ‘Life Is Eazi - Vol.2: Lagos To London’ the Afropop star is set to launch ‘emPawa’ - a new initiative set up with the goal of finding Africa’s next batch of superstars. The mission is simple; to uncover independent, emerging, talented artistes and to provide them with the resources and exposure to launch their own careers.

By partnering with iconic figures in the music industry, Eazi intends to equip the artistes with the tools, in-depth industry knowledge, network, and funds necessary for them to not only achieve their full potential but to also sustain the independence they need to become music entrepreneurs. emPawa is inspired by tech accelerators like 88mph.ac and 440.ng, which Eazi participated in back in 2014.

Mr. Eazi comments on the programme: “All it took for me to start my career was a video that cost me $1000; a career that has allowed me to tour the world, own a business and employ over 100 people. I have funded four videos for artistes in the past two years, thereby creating immense opportunities for them. One of those artistes was recently nominated for a BET award, so this is ultimately the real motivation behind this cause - providing opportunities for emerging artistes as well as mentoring them to have the knowledge to become music entrepreneurs like myself”.

How it works:-

Candidates will be encouraged to submit their work for consideration and evaluation by Eazi and industry experts via Instagram. The deadline for submissions is Saturday 15th December 2018, after which Mr. Eazi will pick 100 artistes who will each receive a grant of $3000US. This funding will be used to produce 100 music videos with a production crew across Africa. 10 of the 100 finalists will be selected to fly to South Africa with Mr. Eazi to partake in a 3-week incubator programme and mentored by popstar Raye and renowned producer Diplo, amongst other key names within the industry. Candidates will also have the opportunity to record their song in a state-of-the-art recording studio and will shoot their videos with a professional film crew. From these 10 finalists, Mr. Eazi will choose a select few to perform at ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ in London next year, alongside Eazi and other superstars.

This initiative comes from the strong belief that there is wealth in undiscovered talent. The idea is that with the right collaboration, investment, and experience a handful of artistes will have the opportunity to gain exposure and guidance to break into the music industry.

The emPawa initiative launched in Nairobi and Kampala on the 14th and 15th of November, respectively, in Dar es Salaam on the 16th of November, Accra on November 19th, and Lagos on the 20th of November. In the near future, Eazi aims to open this programme to candidates across the UK and the US as well.

There is no ONE winner here, many artistes stand the chance to gain something positive from this experience and Eazi is excited to see which talents are about to take the world by storm!