Ghanaian Actress, Nadia Buari Turns a year Older as She Turns 35

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Pretty Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, is not just happy for having a good career but also being blessed with a happy family which she has so kept away from social media.

The actress has just turned a year older precisely 35 and there is no other way to celebrate her day than being happy for God’s blessings upon her life.

She joined some of her colleagues to flood the social media with her cool photos just making herself happy.

11212018111941 nadia 2

11212018111941 nadia 1

11212018111948 nadia 3

11212018111948 nadia 4

