Comic Actor, Ime Bishop Breaks Internet with his Cassava Skills

Comic Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop, has decided to push his luxury life aside as he goes back to his root to show people that no matter his status in life, he knows his way back home.

The actor shared cool photo of himself in his village where he was assisting his mother to peal cassava unlike some people who would have seen it as something odd to do due to their new found status.

Somehow, some men from the Efik and Ibibio speaking part of Nigeria have continued to prove that they don’t enslave their women as they are also good in the kitchen.