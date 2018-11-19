My Wife is not a Gold Digger…Singer, Peter Okoye Defends wife

It’s been both smooth and rough times for singer, Peter Okoye but in it all, he has been able to overcome as he continues to pull through.

The singer’s marriage recently turned 5 years and still counting and the singer used the opportunity to clear the air on some things many don’t know about his wife but calling names like being a gold digger.

According to Peter, “We’ve been together for over 16years and married for 5yrs. You are still the same woman and I will never forget the day I met you. How you used to book shows for us and all due to the fact that you worked in an agency (FKG2). I remember how our former manager Howie-T used to tell us how nice you were to us getting us shows and all. Today the world doesn’t know all that. Instead they call you Gold digger.

“If anyone should be called Gold digger here, it should be me I remembered you gave me your official car few weeks after we moved into Lagos and started dating. That was the first time in my life experiencing a car with air conditioning and every night i would sleep inside the car. You made me a better man Lola and i owe you nothing but love and loyalty. Let me stop here because it’s our Wedding Anniversary. No need for too much talk. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us Lola we are so blessed and should be grateful to God for keeping us alive and together; failure is not our portion.

“Thank you for accepting me as I am flaws & all. Thank you for the greatest gifts, our children. Thank you for helping me (us) through our career; for all the gigs, free consultations etc. Thank you for standing by me regardless of all the untruths spread about you. Thank you for caring for my Mother till her final days, even accommodating her church pastors in your home for weeks. Thank you for being an exceptional role model to our kids and being the best partner for me. I'm thankful for you, you get me, specially made for me till infinity. Oh lest I forget, thank you for my 1st air conditioned experience. I love you Madam Kofo (Snr), Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary Babe.”