2 hours ago | Celebrity

OAP Toke Makinwa Flaunts Fresh Legs in Dubai Hotel

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
One of Nigeria’s On-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, might not be having any plans of settling down anytime soon as she seems to be enjoying her single lifestyle.

Toke is one celebrity who has proven that she loves touring and whenever the opportunity comes, she does not fail to grab it.

She was recently in Dubai and she wasted no time in grabbing all the opportunity that comes with the travel as she took out time to flaunt her beauty in her hotel.

11192018115032 toke 1

11192018115032 toke 2

11192018115032 toke 3

Video News

