Popular Fashion designer and all round entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has constantly proven that she knows her worth in the Nigerian fashion industry
Celebrity Designer, Toyin Lawani Signs New Deal with Lingerie Brand
Popular Fashion designer and all round entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has constantly proven that she knows her worth in the Nigerian fashion industry and she is in for the game.
She has been giving many a tough run for their money with the belief that the sky is enough to contain everyone and their businesses.
Her works have not gone unnoticed as she recently signed an endorsement deal with a lingerie company which will see her being the face for some months.
Video News