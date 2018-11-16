modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
51 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Gospel filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye’s Son Weds Long-time Lover

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
It is almost a week and son of veteran Mount Zion Gospel filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye, Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, is grateful to God for making things beautiful for him at his time and season.

Mike, who is following the footsteps of his father in movie production got hooked to his long-time lover, Emmanuela, over the weekend.

Today, they are now husband and wife and it has been fun all the way as they appreciate everyone who came out to support them.

