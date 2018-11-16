modernghana logo

2 hours ago

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Event Host, Ebuka Obi Slays in Style as he Steps out in Dubai

When it comes to fashion, one cannot take that away from popular TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as he has always remained the toast of many.

Whenever he is to attend any event, people are always hoping to see him slay as his fashion style now speaks volume than his job.

The Nigerian TV presenter let some people staring at him at an event he attended in Dubai and that was the combination of his outfit. Ebuka rocked a snake jacket on his white outfit.

