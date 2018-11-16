modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Calabash

BBN Star, Cee C Sends Tongue Wagging at Africa music festival

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Ex-Big Brother Naija Star, Cee C is currently in Dubai for the Africa music festival and she is already sending tongues wagging with her swag.

Cee C might be controversial in nature but she has been able to attract a large fan base for herself and her fashion style has been earning her lots of suitors.

She looked so pretty in the short gown rocked to the music fest.

