Actress, Joke Silva with Hubby Celebrates 33rd Wedding Anniversary 

The marriage between veteran actors Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva is one that has been used by many other entertainers before getting married.

The Thespians today November 16, 2018 mark their 33rd wedding anniversary.

Multi award winning actress, Joke Silva also known as Mummy J took to her Instagram page to share a family photo and wrote; “33years and counting...for all we are and all we have achieved.. so far...thank you Lord. It's all by Your Grace. Happy Wedding anniversary Oludotun Baiyewun King of my Heart.”