Nigerian Singer, Kcee in Bears Competition with Billionaire Brother

Nigerian singer, Kcee, has really been struggling to make his name listed among the top 10 artistes in the country but the competition in the industry has been very stiff.

For a while now, the singer has not made any hit song unlike some years back when he was the rave of the moment and was seen in every shows both within and outside the country.

Some people have argued that the poor management from 5Star record label has been what has hindered the singer from making hit singles.

Even though he has been hitting the studio and releasing various singles, he is still yet to break-even but that has not stopped his billionaire brother, E-Money, from supporting him.

The two brothers stepped out looking hot as they continue to groom their beards just to add flavour to their fashion style.